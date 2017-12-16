FHE Elementary student wins bike in fire safety coloring contest | News| The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 16, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 1:21 pm
Forest Hills Elementary student Jameer Fair won a new bicycle and helmet for Christmas as the winner of the Walterboro Fire Department’s annual Fire Safety Coloring Contest. Presenting the bike is WFD fireman Marshall Morehead.
