Festival of Trees begins at museum | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 8:21 am

Colleton Museum & Farmers Market is hosting a “Festival of Trees” for the holiday season from Wednesday Nov. 29 through Saturday Dec. 2 at 506 E. Washington Street in Walterboro.

The Festival of Trees can be viewed each day Wednesday Nov. 29 through Friday Dec. 1 from 10 a.m.-5 pm and on Saturday Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Admission to view the trees is $3 for seniors, $4 for adults, and $1 for children 12 and under accompanied by adult.

Various activities will be held throughout the week, including Christmas Card signing for local nursing homes (free); Pre-School Christmas Storytime & Sing-Along (free); Family Christmas Craft Night at $10 per person; Teddy Bear Breakfast, Check-up Clinic & Teddy Bear Parade ($15 for one child and adult, $8 for each additional child); Visit with Father & Mother Christmas (free), Candy Cane Maze (free), Holiday Farmers Market (free) and the Festival of Trees culminating on Saturday Dec. 2, with final bidding.

For further information call the Museum at 843.549.2303 or visit www.colletonmuseum.org