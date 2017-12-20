Family narrowly escapes house fire | News | The Press and Standard

A Walterboro mother and her son narrowly escaped a fire in their home at 210 Enterprise Street the evening of Dec. 19.

Calls began coming into the dispatch center at 10:56 p.m., the callers reporting flames coming from the home. Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later to find the singlewide mobile home well involved.

Crews deployed two hand lines and made entry through the front door. They encountered heavy fire conditions, but had the bulk of the flames knocked down in less than 10 minutes. Firefighters were on the scene performing overhaul for two hours.

The family lost most of the belongings. The fire started in the area of space heater in a bedroom.