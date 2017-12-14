Family Dollar coming to Cottageville | News | The Press and Standard

By JULIE HOFF

The Dollar General, for years Cottageville’s only discount store, will have competition when a new Family Dollar store goes up at the corner of Highway 17-A South and Griffiths Acres Road.

Crews this week demolished both a wood frame and a brick building on the 1.760-acre parcel, purchased by TRC Cottageville, LLC, earlier this year.

TRC, with an office located in Charleston, bought the property for $160,000, according to county tax records.

“Family Dollar submitted all required documents and passed all code requirements for building, fire and zoning. They’ve obtained all the necessary state permits that were also required,” Colleton County Planning and Development Director Phillip Slayter said.

The builder, HJB Construction, a national retail contractor based in Charleston, “is anxious to get started and get it done,” he said.

A ground-breaking date for construction has not been set.

When signs of development appeared weeks ago, rumors spread in the community about what might be built on the parcel. Guesses ranged from a pizza franchise to a discount store to compete with the aging, heavily-trafficked Dollar General a few blocks north on Highway 17-A .