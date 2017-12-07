Edisto Community Christmas Celebration, parade this weekend | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 3:53 pm

The Edisto Community Weekend Christmas Celebration is planned for Friday Dec. 8. Starting at noon, the “Holiday Market and Mingle” at Bay Creek Park will feature live music, arts and crafts vendors, baked goods, and much more. From 1-3:30 p.m., a Holiday Nature Crafts Class will be held. Edisto Rocks will be there to assist all who want to paint and hide their own rock, which has become a big social media trend. The Christmas tree lighting, followed by the boat parade, will close out the day.

Happy holiday festivities will continue Saturday Dec. 9 with the 27th annual Edisto Christmas Parade. The parade will start at 2 p.m. at the 600 block of Palmetto Boulevard along Edisto Beach and end at the Pavilion near Edisto Beach State Park. Santa will be available after the parade at the Pavilion dining room to visit with all the children. For additional information, visit www.edistochamber.com.

Later on Saturday at 6 p.m., the annual Edisto Auction will be held at Ella and Ollie’s Restaurant, 21 Fairway Drive. The event will again benefit local teen Riley Davis, who has been struggling with a debilitating illness, and her family. The restaurant will offer a pig-pickin’ barbeque, and cash bar. Live and silent auctions are also on deck. The event is sponsored by The Edisto News. For more information, contact the Edisto Chamber of Commerce at 843-869-3867.

For more information, please call the Edisto Chamber of Commerce at 843-869-3867 or visit www.edistochamber.com.