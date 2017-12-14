Edisto Beach holds chilly 27th annual Christmas parade on chilly Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 11:03 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Edisto Beach held its 27th annual Christmas Parade on Saturday afternoon. Twenty-three participants made their way down Palmetto Boulevard, braving the cold temperatures and wind chill.

The grand marshall was Sarah Burnell, a lifelong Edisto resident. Born on Edisto in 1938, Burnell serves as a guide for Botany Bay’s Gullah-Geechie Eco Tour called “Growing up Gullah,” where she recants tales from Edisto’s past when there were no houses on the beach and it was an agricultural island with residents relying on the land and the water’s bounty for food.

Burnell is best known for her talent of “singing to the dolphins” during eco tours, which can be found on Youtube. She is an active member of her church, the New First Missionary Baptist Church.

First place winners in the parade were: Clubs, Organizations, Schools – Gulls Galore; Business – Atwood Vacations & Real Estate; and Cars/Carts/Bikes/Scooters, etc. – Bites Tailgating.