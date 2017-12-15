Eddie Adolph (Bubba) Lyons | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO – Mr. Eddie Adolph (Bubba) Lyons, age 80, of Walterboro entered into rest Tuesday Dec. 12, 2017. He was born on Sept. 11, 1937 in Colleton County to Mr. Charlie Richard Lyons and Mrs. Dorothy Josephine Bunton Lyons.

He was educated in the schools of Colleton County and earned a diploma from Massey Technical Institute in Jacksonville, Florida and Bell and Howell Inc. in electronics. He worked at Flight Enterprise, Charleston Air Force Base, Charleston, and Asten-Hill Manufacturing as a maintenance and electronics technician.

He was happily married for 59 years (Aug. 30, 1958) to Alla Grey McGraw of Richlands, Va. During that time, four children were born to them; three boys, Terry Blaine (Mickey), Stephen Mark (Becky), and Everett Blake (Barbara), and a daughter Melanie Dyann. There are six grandchildren, Erin Beth, Joel Daniel (Christina), Allason Marie (Jonathan), Kelcey Danielle, Seth McGuire, and Lindsey Ann; four great-grands, Ember Amelia, William Grey, Katheryn Michelle, and Annabelle Maria. He was one of nine children with only two surviving, Helen Ruth Roberts and George Edward Lyons. Those predeceased were Evelyn Ruth Nettles, William (Bill) Lyons, Mildred Louise Hayes Smoak, Gussie Lyons, Josephine Robertson, and Milton Joe Lyons. There is also a great-grandchild, Alex Embry Haight, who preceded him in death.

He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1970. Eddie is known for his love of his family, especially the grandchildren, and being on the water fishing or shrimping.

Funeral services will be conduced 1 o’clock Friday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2017, at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Elder Charles B. Ware will officiate. A private family interment service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Walterboro.

Flowers will be accepted or for those who wish, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

Family and friends are invited to call during a time of visitation this Thursday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.