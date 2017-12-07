Downtown businesses to stay open late tonight | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 7, 2017 4:20 pm
Behind on your Christmas shopping? Well, tonight is a good time to catch up as many of the businesses on Washington Street will be open Dec. 7 until 8 p.m.
