District hosting robotics competition Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

District hosting robotics competition Saturday

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 1:17 pm

The Colleton County Robotics Team is once again hosting the Colleton County Robotics Qualifier for the Eastern Region for the First Lego League (for inspiration in recognition of science and technology) on Dec. 16 at Colleton Middle School.

This year’s theme is hydrodynamics, according to Ed Williams, head of the school system’s robotics program.

Students will choose a topic on how people use, transport, dispose and find water, which is one of the last natural resources.

“We are very fortunate to have all of our elementary schools (Bells, Hendersonville, Northside, Forest Hills and Cottageville) participating along with the middle school teams,” Williams said.

The teams will compete in four areas: robot design, robot performance, a project based on one of the four topics and core values, which addresses soft skills.

The top five teams will advance to the state’s Eastern Regional Finals on Feb. 10 in Pawleys Island.

Winners from the regional finals will advance to the World Festival. “Our students are competing with students from all the continents,” Williams said.