Deputies searching for escapee | News | The Press and Standard

Deputies searching for escapee
by The Press and Standard | December 7, 2017 11:29 am
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the general public in apprehended a church break-in suspect who escaped custody Wednesday evening.
Vernon Brandon Johnson, 22, of the Ruffin area was apprehended at Shiloh Baptist Church at 10565 Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin Wednesday at about 7:15 p.m.
The deputy answering the burglary call put Johnson in handcuffs and placed him in the rear of his cruiser before going inside the church to photograph the scene and search for evidence.
While the deputy was inside the church, the slightly built Johnson was able to get out of the cruiser and run off, still wearing the handcuffs.
Deputies are obtaining warrants for burglary, escape and resisting arrest against Johnson.
After Johnson fled, Colleton County deputies and a K9 Unit responded to set up a perimeter and track the subject. Johnson was not located and the search continues. He is believed to be still in the area of Sniders Highway and Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin.
When he was taken into custody, Johnson was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He is between 5’ 8” to 5’ 10” tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has blond or light brown hair with a goatee.
Anyone with any information or the whereabouts of Vernon Brandon Johnson is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.
comments » 8
Comment by James bishop
December 7, 2017 at 12:06 pm
please let me know
Comment by James bishop
December 7, 2017 at 12:07 pm
pray thet catch him
Comment by James bishop
December 7, 2017 at 12:08 pm
pray he caught soon
Comment by Jasmin
December 7, 2017 at 12:37 pm
This man needs to be put behind bars already. A little over a year ago he attacked my husband and was 3cm away from piercing his brain and killing him. He needs to be put away
Comment by Courtney Smith
December 7, 2017 at 12:49 pm
Pathetic Police Department
and btw you guys should get it right, you want my “email” not my “mail” whatever that means
Comment by Melissa Hodge
December 7, 2017 at 2:47 pm
Why wasn’t this guy charged with attempted murder on the gentleman that he attacked before??? I pray he is caught. Vengeance is mine saith the Lord
Comment by RACHEL
December 7, 2017 at 3:40 pm
LISTEN PEOPLE, YALL ARENT HERE TO JUDGE ANYONE AND LOOK AT YOU. IF HE GOES TO ****, YALL WILL BURN WITH HIM. PEOPLE LIKE YALL **** ME OFF. CAUSE GOD IS THE ONLY ONE WHO CAN SAY/JUDGE. SO MIND YALLS BUINESS.
Comment by Connie
December 7, 2017 at 4:19 pm
I’d ask Rachel if she knows where he can be found.
