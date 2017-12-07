Deputies searching for escapee | News | The Press and Standard

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the general public in apprehended a church break-in suspect who escaped custody Wednesday evening.

Vernon Brandon Johnson, 22, of the Ruffin area was apprehended at Shiloh Baptist Church at 10565 Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin Wednesday at about 7:15 p.m.

The deputy answering the burglary call put Johnson in handcuffs and placed him in the rear of his cruiser before going inside the church to photograph the scene and search for evidence.

While the deputy was inside the church, the slightly built Johnson was able to get out of the cruiser and run off, still wearing the handcuffs.

Deputies are obtaining warrants for burglary, escape and resisting arrest against Johnson.

After Johnson fled, Colleton County deputies and a K9 Unit responded to set up a perimeter and track the subject. Johnson was not located and the search continues. He is believed to be still in the area of Sniders Highway and Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin.

When he was taken into custody, Johnson was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He is between 5’ 8” to 5’ 10” tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has blond or light brown hair with a goatee.

Anyone with any information or the whereabouts of Vernon Brandon Johnson is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.