Demolition contract awarded | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 11:13 am

Colleton County Council voted to issue a contract to handle demolition work in connection with the county-wide removal of dilapidated mobile homes during the Dec. 5 session.

Five firms submitted bids for the demolition and debris removal work with Lyons Contract Service, LLC meeting the requirements and submitting the lowest bid.

Colleton County Planning Director Philip Slayter said the contract will cover the demolition and removal of approximately 30 mobile homes over which the county took ownership for unpaid taxes.

n Five firms were issued contracts to provide engineering services for the county.

Twelve engineering firms responded to the county’s request for qualification and a four-member committee hand reviewed and ranked the proposals based on the firms’ qualifications.

The review led to the selection of five firms: Infrastructure Consulting and Engineering, Stantec Consulting Services Inc., Mead & Hunt, Thomas & Hutton and CDM Smith Inc. to receive contracts.

The two-year contracts allow the county to use the firms for specific projects on an as-needed basis. Colleton County Engineer Karla Harvey will act as the county’s liaison on the projects, according to County Administrator Kevin Griffin.

Griffin pointed out that some of the engineering work requires firms that specialize in areas such as surveying.

n Council approved a memorandum of understanding between the county, Lowcountry SC Works operators and the Lowcountry Workforce Development Board.

The agreement, which covers workforce development services, needs to be signed off on by each county in the Lowcountry Council of Governments region and is required by the federal government.

n A second reading was given to alter the way the county handles conditional use requests related to gun clubs, outdoor shooting ranges and turkey shoots.

The county has seen an increase in the number of requests for more options for gun clubs, outdoor shooting ranges and turkey shoots located closer to the developing east side of the county, especially closer to Charleston and Dorchester counties.

As an alterative to completely restricting the location of these uses to the west side of the county, the Planning Commission recommended that the county allow the Board of Zoning Appeals to consider site specific requests be judged on their own merit.

Under the change, areas east of I-95 shall require special exception approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

n Council gave a second reading to an ordinance that would allow the rezoning of a 2.5-acre parcel of land at Bennetts Point from Community Commercial to Rural Conservation.

n The purchase of two used fire trucks to replace two existing fire trucks was given council’s approval.

One of the existing fire trucks is at the end of its usable life and the other has been deemed a total loss.

The used fire trucks, both 1997 E-One Cyclone engine-pumpers, are being sold for $20,000 each. The purchase will be contingent upon the trucks passing inspection.

The purchase funds will come from insurance proceeds and the 2012 Fire Improvement Bond.

n Council members approved accepting two grants, $27,559.94 and $11,190.06, from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. The state money, combined with a local match from the Planning and Development Budget, will be used to develop the ACE Trail parking lot.

n The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was given council’s permission to seek a South Carolina Department of Public Safety Justice Assistance Grant.

The sheriff’s office will be requesting a $84,740 grant, to be combined with a local match of $8,470, for the purchase of an automated fingerprint identification system.

n Renewals of existing contracts with Univar Inc. for mosquito control equipment and pesticides; Ackerman Landscaping Inc. for landscape maintenance; and Commercial and Residential Heating and Air LLC for HVAC maintenance and repair services were approved.

n A renewal was approved designating Rudco Products Inc as sole source vendor for the Solid Waste Department. Rudco provides compactors and roll-off containers.

n The appointment of Sallie B. Stephens and Kimber L. Santorella to the Colleton County Memorial Library Board were approved.

n Council also approved advertising for individuals to fill vacancies in Colleton County Commission of Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Board of Adjustments and Appeals, Lowcountry Council of Governments, Board of Assessment Appeals, Keep Colleton Beautiful and Colleton County Recreation Commission.