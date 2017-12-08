Decorating the Courthouse | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 8, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 2:24 pm
Colleton firefighters assisted Clerk of Court Pat Grant and Polly Riley with decorating the Courthouse for the upcoming Christmas holidays Wednesday Nov. 29. Stations #1 and #26 along with Logistics, Training and personnel from the Fire Marshal’s Office assisted. It took about an hour to hang all the decorations.
