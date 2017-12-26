Danielle Nicole Whitacre McLeod | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Danielle Nicole Whitacre McLeod, devoted and loving mother of Chase and Mollie, passed away Thursday afternoon at the Medical University of South Carolina. She was 36. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced soon.

A celebration of Danielle’s life will be held Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro, with committal services immediately following in the Live Oak Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in her memory to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Additional arrangements and information will be provided later.