Cring and Clazzy | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 11:18 am

Stirring together the ingredients of music, humor, stories and singing, the duo known across the country as Cring & Clazzy will be performing “Come and See” at the Bethel United Methodist Church, 355 Hampton Street in Walterboro on Sunday Jan. 7 at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Jonathan Richard Cring, a composer, singer/songwriter, international blogger and screenwriter, has created a worship service calling the church to revive the better parts of the faith, celebrating the stories, the Sermon on the Mount and the sacrifice of Jesus.

Janet Clazzy is an oboist, composer and expert on the Yamaha WX-5 Wind Machine, a horn producing the sounds of 250 different instruments.

The homage, “Come and See,” is a meshing of the great thoughts, feelings and heart of the ministry of Jesus, mingling current insights and discovering the creativity Jesus utilized in his ministry.

Cring & Clazzy join together to leave the audience laughing and crying, having engaged themselves in a great goulash of entertaining inspiration.

“I’ve always believed that the key to communication is to edify, so that people are glad they allowed themselves to become involved,” said Cring.

Clazzy said, “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to come to the area to present a piece of quality material that might cost $100 a ticket on Broadway, but can be enjoyed by a good set of ears for a free-will offering.”

“Art with heart should never be heavy-handed,” said Cring. “It should always use the gentleness of the fingertips, not the power of the fist.”

With musical stylings ranging from Dixieland to Broadway to folk rock and even remnants of rap, “Come and See” is an inter-generational, entertaining musical and theatrical journey into the heart of the creative Jesus.

For more information, feel free to call 843-549-7691.