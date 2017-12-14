Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 12:17 pm

Fast food restaurant robbed

A Walterboro Police Department officer was dispatched to the Wendy’s at 620 N. Jefferies Blvd. after the businesses alarm was activated in the early morning hours of Dec. 11.

The first officer on the scene found the back door open and the drive-through window broken.

After a second officer arrived at the business, a protective sweep of the business found the culprit was gone.

Officers found a chunk of concrete that had been used to break the window on the floor, along with the computer monitor for the drive-through and a spilled container of red syrup.

The culprit walked through the spill, leaving behind well-defined shoe prints that lead to the business office.

Inside the office, police found three empty register tills and saw marks on the safe.

When the manager arrived, the officers were able to view the footage from the security camera.

They saw the suspect — wearing a black hoodie, black mask, work gloves, black shoes and dark pants — breaking out the drive-through window about 3 a.m.

He went through the broken window and then came back outside, apparently to watch and see if anyone arrived at the business.

He went back inside at 3:12 a.m., armed with a yellow and black skill saw and a white extension cord.

He moved the cash register tills and began attempting to saw his way into the safe. He gave up after working his way through three saw blades.

He then turned his attention to the cash register tills, emptying them into a gray office trashcan. The saw went into the trashcan and then the suspect exited through the rear door.

Bank account emptied

A Colleton County man contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Dec.6 after finding out his bank account had been cleaned out.

The man reported that he had been attempting to use a credit-debit card to make a purchase when he was informed that his bank account had insufficient funds.

A visit to the financial institution found that his account was used to make purchases throughout the southeast United States, totaling $6,113.36.

He said the credit-debit card had never been out of his possession and he suspected that his credit-debit card had been run through a skimmer to obtain his information.

He also explained that his bank account was insured and he would be refunded all the money drained out of his account.

Accident results in multiple charges

A Walterboro police officer was parked at a Bells Highway service station Dec. 5 at 5:46 a.m. when a motorist approached him, saying a motorist driving a red work truck pulling a camper just sideswiped his car at the intersection of Bells Highway and Upchurch Lane.

The officer then learned that the truck’s driver was parked behind Walmart.

The patrolman and another officer went to check on the information and found the truck, missing the right side of the front end, parked at the location and the driver outside the vehicle, visibly upset.

According to the officers, they reportedly smelled marijuana odor coming from the truck’s interior.

The driver was searched and officers allegedly found a bag of marijuana.

The driver was unable to provide any ownership information on the truck or camper or any registration or insurance information.

The investigation led to the arrest of the driver, Paxton Smith, of Fort Mill on charges of no insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, no driver’s license, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and simple possession of marijuana.