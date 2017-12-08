Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 1:31 pm

Stabbing investigated

A fight in progress call sent Walterboro officers to the EZ Shop at 3304 Robertson Blvd. Dec. 1 at 9:20 p.m.

Officers arriving at the business found a man lying on the ground with several females standing around him.

The women told the officers that the man had been stabbed, and officers found three puncture wounds on his left shoulder area.

Officers worked to control the bleeding while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance to take him to the Emergency Department at Colleton Medical Center.

Those in the area were unable to identify the man’s attacker.

Gunfire on Gruber

A report of gunfire sent city police officers to the 100 block of Gruber Street Dec. 2 at 12:02 a.m.

Responding officers were several blocks away from Gruber Street when they heard more shots in the same area.

As they were responding to the initial call, officers were informed the suspect’s vehicle was described as a blue Jeep.

Once on Gruber, an officer was told that the occupants of a white car, possibly a Ford Focus, came through the area without its headlights on and may have contained the shooter.

A search of the area failed to uncover any suspects while a search of the roadway in the 100 block of Gruber Street uncovered several 9mm shell casings.

The shots apparently did not hit anyone or cause any damage.

Thief trades up

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a home on Green Pond Highway Dec. 1 shortly before 7 p.m. to investigate a motor vehicle theft.

The victim said he returned home to find that his white 2006 Ford F250, valued at $10,000, had been taken.

The culprit had left behind a 2008 Buick Lacrosse that had been reported stolen in North Charleston. The incident report placed the value of the car left behind at $1,000.

Weapons taken from residence

A Crumley Road resident contacted the sheriff’s office Dec. 1 shortly before 5 p.m. after finding his home burglarized.

The man said he arrived home to find a spare key in the front door and his home’s contents disturbed.

Gone from the home were three handguns worth $1,050, two rifles worth $1,030, a $570 shotgun, a $430 scope, $260 in cash and medication.

Items taken from residence

The sheriff’s office was called to a home on Miles Place in Cottageville Dec. 2 at about 10:30 a.m. when relatives of the property owner reported a break-in.

Firearms, shooting equipment and ammunition worth an estimated $4,700 and knifes valued at $100 had been removed from the residence.

House damaged in fire

Colleton County Fire-Rescue firefighters were sent to 15041 Cottageville Hwy. near the county line for a house fire Dec. 1 at 11:40 a.m.

Fire units arrived to find smoke coming from all sides of the single-story residential dwelling. Crews forced entry through the front door and quickly located the fire in a rear bedroom. Firefighters confined the flames to one room.

The bedroom suffered heavy damage and the remainder of the home had smoke damage.

The homeowner said she plugged in a space heater and it appeared the fire originated from an electrical problem associated with the heater. She closed the bedroom door, which kept the fire from spreading beyond the bedroom.

She was able to safely exit the home without injury.

Fire units were on the scene for two hours.