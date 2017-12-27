Crime | Gunman Sought | The Press and Standard



Gunman sought The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for Sam Quentin Brown, 29, of Walterboro on a charge of attempted murder in connection with a Christmas shooting. According to the victim and witnesses, Brown allegedly attempted to shoot the victim with a firearm during an argument at a residence on Gadsden Loop in Walterboro. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Brown are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC. You can remain anonymous.