CPA recognizes student-athletes in Fall Athletic Awards Ceremony | Sports | The Press and Standard

December 13, 2017

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton Prep Academy held its Fall Athletic Awards Ceremony last Wednesday Dec. 6 in the gymnasium.

Highlights of the ceremony included Meredith Ware’s recognition as SCISA Region IV-AA Player of the Year and the presentation of a plaque recognizing Steve Murdaugh for his 18 years of service and coaching in the middle school football program.

The following student-athletes were recognized for outstanding contributions during the fall season:

VARSITY TENNIS: MVP – Meredith Ware; No Surrender – Emma Kate Bell; Most Improved – Makenzie Pellum; Region Player of the Year – Meredith Ware; All Region – Rianna Bailey.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL: MVP – Langley Harter; Best Offense – Ella Nolte; Best Defense – Weslin Jones; No Surrender – Emily Wilson; All Region – Langley Harter; All Region – Weslin Jones.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: MVP – Bailey Stanley; Most Improved – Kayla Banks.

VARSITY CHEER: MVP – Katelyn Sightler; MVP – Emily Martin; No Surrender – Caroline Jones; Most Improved – Laura James; Coach’s Award – Elizabeth Anne Dean; Coach’s Award – Mollie Warren.

MIDDLE SCHOOL CHEER: MVP – Makenzie Pellum; No Surrender – Hannah Strickland

VARSITY FOOTBALL: Offensive MVP – Fisher Jackson; Defensive MVP – Connor McMillan; No Surrender – Hunter Hudson; Coach’s Award – Dawson Sweat; Coach’s Award – Dylan Kinard; Coach’s Award – Joe Bryan; All-Region QB – Fisher Jackson; All-Region OL – Jake Burttram; All-Region LB – Joe Bryan; All-Region DL – Connor McMillan; All-Region DL – Jason Dennis.

MS FOOTBALL: MVP – Drew Murdaugh; Best Offense – Grier Frank; Best Defense – Conner Pellum; No Surrender – Peyton Hardee.