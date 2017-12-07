CPA hoping to improve defense | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity boys’ basketball team is looking for its first win of the 2017-18 season after getting off to an 0-5 start. Under the direction of newly hired head Coach Charlie Brown, the War Hawks will be looking to improve upon last year’s 1-19 overall record and 1-13 finish in SCISA Region IV-AA.

Coach Brown said last week that both boys’ teams have adopted the motto of results or excuses. “You can have one; however, you cannot have both,” said Brown. “We choose results. Simply put, we are working very hard on fundamentals and game situations, so when it is playoff time, we will be playing our best basketball. We have 20 scrimmages for the real season.”

In the season opener played at home, the War Hawks fell 56-25 to Andrew Jackson. Brandon Polk led CPA with 14 points and five rebounds. Jason Dennis contributed four points and eight rebounds.

Against Holly Hill on Monday Nov. 27, Colleton Prep lost 61-50. Brandon Polk led with 36 points and nine boards. David McMillan added eight points and seven rebounds.

“The boys started off slow against Holly Hill and were down by 21 at the half and 20 at the end of the third period,” said Brown. “In the fourth, the boys dominated the floor cutting the lead to seven points to go with a minute left. Our defense and Polk’s scoring took over as he scored 20 of his 36. The varsity boys showed vast improvement tonight and things look to be on the upswing.”

The War Hawks faced Patrick Henry on Tuesday Nov. 28 at home, losing 64-52 in the non-region game. The boys were led by Brandon Polk with 30 points and freshmen Kyle Hooker added 11 points.

“Once again, we were in the game until the bitter end,” said Brown. “The game was a whole lot closer than the score reflects, as the Patriots made 7-of-10 free throws in the last minute while we were unable to score.”

In a rivalry match-up, the varsity boys fell 57-43 against the Dorchester Raiders on Thursday Nov. 30 on the road. Polk led CPA, scoring 19 points and Jason Dennis added 17 of his own.

“They fought to the bitter end against the Raiders,” said Brown. “The lead was single digits for most of the game, as we dressed only six players. We ran out of gas in the last two minutes when we were within four points. I told the guys I was so proud of them, because we have been competing every night — that the last three games we have lost should be wins later in the season as we get in shape and get more familiar with the system.”

The Hawks traveled to Andrew Jackson on Friday Dec. 1 and lost 60-39. Polk led with 19 points in the game where only six players dressed out for Colleton Prep.

“It was our fourth game in five days and we struggled to find our legs early,” said Coach Brown. “We were able to even after the half, however the damage was done. We had some bright spots: we rolled out some new options on our offense and cut the lead to 15 early in the fourth quarter. They are getting closer and closer as we work on fundamentals and mindset. I like our point output; however, we need to focus on the defensive side of the court.”

The junior varsity boys lost (23-20) against Andrew Jackson after rallying from an 18-point deficient to take a one-point lead. Gabe Barnes led with 13 points.

They picked up back-to-back wins over Holly Hill (41-15) and Patrick Henry (39-11), then lost a buzzer-beater 27-26 against Dorchester Academy.

The JV team doubled-up against Andrew Jackson Academy, picking up a 46-23 win in a game where John Tomedolskey scored 25 points.