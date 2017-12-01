CPA gives thanks for grandparents and friends | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 8:13 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

It was a packed gym at Colleton Prep Academy on Tuesday Nov. 21 for the annual Grandparents and Friends Day celebration. Preschoolers and students in kindergarten through fifth grade performed Thanksgiving songs and poems for the audience. A gift was given to the grandparent who traveled the farthest (1,200 miles) and to the grandparent who had the most grandchildren attending CPA. The morning ended with a light breakfast being enjoyed by all. The event was under the direction of Jennifer McMillan and Meagan Marvin.