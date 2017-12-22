CPA Chorus members take on New York City | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 2:34 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

It was a winter wonderland for 21 Colleton Prep choral students and 18 adults traveling to New York City this past weekend.

Members of the CPA Chorus, directed by Jennifer McMillan, performed two selections during the pre-show of the Rockette’s “Sounds of Christmas Spectacular.” In addition to the performance, the group enjoyed traditional tourist activities including visits to Central Park, the Empire State Building, Times Square, China Town, Fifth Avenue, the Statue of Liberty and the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

The group was able to attend the Broadway hit, “Come from Away,” the true story based on the Sept. 11 attacks and what transpired in the week following the attack, including how 38 planes were ordered to land unexpectedly in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, as part of Operation Yellow Ribbon. The performance included a college friend of McMillan, Tony-nominee Jenn Colella, a Summerville native.