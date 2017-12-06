Cougars open 2017-18 season with losses | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougars dropped their first two games of the regular 2017-18 season against Ridgeland (80-67) and Wade Hampton (54-48) last week.

Against Ridgeland on Friday Dec. 1, the Cougars trailed by one point at the half, but the Jaguars dominated the fourth quarter for the win. Senior Tristian Nieves led the way with 15 points, three rebounds, one assist and three steals. De’Iajae Ferguson (Sr.) added 14 points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The Cougars traveled to Wade Hampton High School on Saturday Dec. 2., where they came out slow, trailing by seven at the end of the first period. They narrowed the gap the next three quarters, but took the loss in the close game. Senior Nyeem Green led Colleton County, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Tristian Nieves and Devon Farmer both added points in the game.

“We lost a very physical game against Ridgeland,” said Coach Jacob Smith. “We played well at times, but we need to work on being more consistent on defense and offense. Against Wade Hampton, the game was back-and-forth a majority of the night. We received a lot of great support from the community that traveled.

“We played well at times, but we are inconsistent,” he added. “Our team returned a lot of players from last year, but we are also going through the growing pains of learning how to play with new teammates. I stressed to our players the importance of being consistent and working every day to get better.

“Over the last two games, we shot free shots poorly and will be working on improving in that area this week,” said Smith. “Our goal this season is to put more focus on defense. We feel to beat the better teams in the state, you must be able to stop people from scoring.”

Colleton County is scheduled to travel to River Oaks on Tuesday Dec. 5, then host Bamberg in the home opener Friday Dec. 8.