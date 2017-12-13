Cougar defense improving on the court | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County varsity boys’ basketball team improved to 3-2 on the season after earning wins over Royal Live Oaks Academy (75-25), Bamberg-Ehrhardt (76-47) and Wade Hampton (72-37) last week.

Jeremiah Mosley led the Cougars with nine points and three rebounds against Royal Live Oaks Academy. Shykem Chisolm, Tristian Nieves and Jerry Green each added eight points to the final score.

In the Friday home win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Tristian Nieves accounted for 20 points in the game and grabbed two rebounds. De’Iajae Ferguson and Nyeem Green added 11 points each.

The Cougars took the win at home against Wade Hampton Saturday with Ferguson leading the way with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Bailey Encalade added 11 points, four rebounds and five assists in the game.

“Our team had a productive week after starting off slow the first week of the season,” said Coach Jacob Smith. “We had an opportunity to clean up some things offensively and defensively. Our goal this week was to hold our opponents under 50-points per game. Our intensity picked up this week in practices. I informed our players that offensive performances come and go, but great defense will help you win ball games. We will continue to improve each day to be prepared for our region schedule.”

Colleton County was scheduled to host Royal Oaks Academy Tuesday Dec. 12, before traveling to Bamberg-Ehrhardt Friday Dec. 15. The Cougars will participate in the Woodland Christmas Tournament Dec. 20-22 and in the Orangeburg Sweet Sixteen on Dec. 26-29. The JV Cougars will compete in the Mulkey Invitational Dec. 21-23 in Summerville.