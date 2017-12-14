Cottageville holds Christmas parade | News | The Press and Standard

Despite overcast skies and 40-degree temps, Cottageville residents turned out Saturday for the town’s annual Christmas parade. Entries included the Church of the Nazarene and Reaper’s Dungeon, a nonprofit that produces a Halloween haunted house to benefit community groups. Spectators watched from parking lots, sidewalks and pickup trucks. Santa Claus also made an appearance.