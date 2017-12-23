Cottageville Elementary holds Christmas program | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 23, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 2:44 pm
Cottageville Elementary School students dressed as characters from the book, “The Christmas Wish” on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Students, including Amaree Minus and Trestan Ayers, enjoyed parading through the halls and around the bus loop. Photos by Julie Hoff.
