Coastal Pain Care donates 2K to FoCCAS | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 1:31 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Coastal Pain Care made Christmas a lot better for the animals of Colleton County last week with a $2,000 donation to Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS), made possible through the “Patients for Paws” campaign. During 2017, Dr. Cam Wills, D.C., earmarked a $50 donation to FoCCAS with each new patient in the Walterboro branch of the Coastal Pain Care office.

Through his effort, Coastal Pain Care has raised $25,000 this year for animal charities by donating a percentage of yearly revenue, along with donating 100-percent of funds collected for chiropractic services one day a week at each office location.

“My office is dedicated to helping animal charities,” said Wills, during a visit to the Colleton County Animal Shelter. “We proudly pledge $50 for every new patient that enters our office. If the business is doing well, then FoCCAS sees the benefit.”

Wills said helping animals and supporting charities that work to better conditions and support fostering and adoption are important to both him and Coastal Pain Care. “We have raised $25,000 for local animal charities this year and around $100,000 since 2008. I’ve always supported animal charities in the Charleston area, but since we have opened an office here in Walterboro, it was only natural that we get involved with FoCCAS. We also take a strong stance against animal abuse by donating reward funds leading to the prosecution of offenders.”

According to Sarah Miller, FoCCAS president, the donation from Coastal Pain Care will be designated for spay-neuter transports and continuing education.

Other local charities Coastal Pain supports include the Charleston Animal Society, Pet Helpers, Doc Williams SPCA and Frances R. Willis SPCA.

Coastal Pain Care is located at 742 N. Jefferies (across from McDonald’s) with offices in North Charleston and Goose Creek. They offer medical pain management and chiropractic care, specializing in treatment of neck, back and joint injuries.

For more information about “Patients for Paws,” visit coastalpain.org.