City of Walterboro Business Decorating Winners | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 31, 2017 5:32 am
Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 1:51 pm
1st place: Simply Your Interiors
2nd place: Body Basics by Natalie
3rd place: Thurston’s Barber Shop
