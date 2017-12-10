Christmas spells love | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 3:31 pm

When we look at all that is going on in the world today, we have to stop and wonder if anyone knows what love is all about. Our society has become so materialistic, the news is blanketed almost daily with sexual harassment allegations and denials, leaders are falling from grace one by one, domestic abuse situations are just breaking our hearts in record numbers, disrespect is soaring from the top on down, hate is sadly off the charts, and the list continues.

What is the problem? In my heartfelt opinion, there are too many people who still do not know about the love of Jesus, or many of them know it, but do not live by it.

The Christmas season is here, but are we really making the effort that we should to show and tell others what it truly means? Isaiah 9:6 (KJV) says, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

Luke 2:8-11 (ESV) instructs, “And in the same region there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were filled with great fear. And the angel said to them, ‘Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.’”

The true meaning of Christmas is about the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and His love for all mankind. The bottom line is that Jesus is love; therefore, Christmas spells love, not a loaded tree of presents! If we as a people would show more love toward each other and would be more about our Father’s business (paraphrased), what a wonderful world this would be! Backbiting, jealousy, hatred, rampant crime, dissolution of families, and so many other evils of society would have no place if the love of Jesus was placed at the forefront of everything. According to 1 John 4:11 (ESV), “Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.”

In I Corinthians 13, commonly known to many as “the love chapter” in the Bible, Paul gives us three variations of love, according to Pastor Keith Krell, the senior pastor of Fourth Memorial Church in Spokane, WA: love is greater than any spiritual gift (13:1-3), love is expressed by supernatural responses (13:4-7), and love is an eternal gift (13:8-13). In other words, love is an action, not an emotion.

The kind of love that Paul describes in these verses is one that is demonstrated. During this holiday season, please read and share this anonymously written illustration about love, “I Corinthians 13: Christmas Version.” I do believe it will help somebody!

“If I decorate my house perfectly with plaid bows, strands of twinkling lights and shiny *****, but do not show love to my family, I’m just another decorator.

“If I slave away in the kitchen, baking dozens of Christmas cookies, preparing gourmet meals and arranging a beautifully adorned table at mealtime, but do not show love to my family, I’m just another cook.

“If I work at the soup kitchen, carol in the nursing home and give all that I have to charity, but do not show love to my family, it profits me nothing.

“If I trim the spruce with shimmering angels and crocheted snowflakes, attend myriad holiday parties and sing in the choir’s cantata but do not focus on Christ, I have missed the point.

“Love stops the cooking to hug the child.

“Love sets aside the decorating to kiss the husband.

“Love is kind, though harried and tired.

“Love doesn’t envy another’s home that has coordinated Christmas china and table linens.

“Love doesn’t yell at the kids to get out of the way, but is thankful they are there to be in the way.

“Love doesn’t give only to those who are able to give in return but rejoices in giving to those who can’t.

“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

“Love never fails.

“Video games will break, pearl necklaces will be lost, golf clubs will rust.

“But giving the gift of love will endure.

“Merry Christmas!”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)