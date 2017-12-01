Christmas parade, other events this weekend | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 29, 2017 at 8:17 am

The Christmas Tree Lighting And Parade will be Sunday Dec. 3.

All citizens of Walterboro are invited to bring a Remembrance Ornament to the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall, 242 Hampton Street, on Sunday Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. Ornaments will be placed on the tree by members of City Council and the Fire Department and may be reclaimed after January 1. Remember a friend, loved one or an important event in your life with an ornament. For further information, please call 843-782-1010. (Please mark your name and phone number on your ornament).

The Christmas Parade will follow immediately starting at 6 p.m.

THE HOLIDAY TOUR OF HOMES will be held by the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society on Sunday Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. A reception will be held at the Bedon-Lucas House starting at 4 p.m. Cost is $30/CCHAPS members or $40 for non-members. For tickets, visit cchaps.com.

THE S.C. ARTISANS CENTER HOLIDAY open house will be Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Polar Express will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with three readings, free crafts, refreshments and local entertainment. For information call 843-549-0011.