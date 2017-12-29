Christmas Homerun | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 29, 2017 5:01 am
Last Updated: December 28, 2017 at 1:09 pm
Coach Rusty Adams and members of the Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball program visited Walmart last week to provide a little Christmas magic to two families identified through Colleton County First Steps. The players found much joy in lending a helping hand to make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.