Christmas art by veterans on display at Colleton Arts Council | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 7, 2017 4:47 pm
Christmas artwork created by residents of Veterans Victory House is on display at the Colleton County Arts Council on Wichman Street.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.