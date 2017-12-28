Chief Bill Smart, Sr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

PLUM BRANCH, SC – Chief Bill Smart, Sr., United States Navy, Ret., 85, of Plum Branch, SC, husband of Dianna Collins Smart, died Thursday, December 21, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Conway, SC to the late Needham Benjamin Smart and Annie Russ Smart.

Chief Smart honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, Cuban Conflict and the Korean War. He served on the USS Donner and the USS Holland where he retired after 20 years of service. Chief Smart was part of the team that sent “Ham” – the first chimpanzee into space to run through a rehearsal for the seven Mercury Astronauts which was recorded in the February 10, 1961Life magazine.

Bill, also affectionately known as “Pokey”, was a nuclear physicist, and a certified instructor with a degree in ultrasound. He served as a hospital engineer from 1973 until 1993. Bill and his loving wife, Dianna, had the opportunity to live around the world in Walterboro, SC, Conway, SC, Charleston, SC, Boston MA, and Rota, Spain while serving in the military. They moved to Plum Branch, SC in 1989 where he was the owner of Smart Screen Printing for nine years. Bill was a member of Plum Branch Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Cherry; three half-brothers, Hobson, Bernard, and Dalton Smart; several half-sisters, Nell, Alice, and Bell Smart.

Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years of the home; five children, Bill Smart, Jr. (Marcia) of Plum Branch, SC, Carla Smart-Wiggins (Woody) of Lincolnton, GA, Scott Smart (Melanie) of Plum Branch, SC, Vince Smart (Kristen) of Evans, GA and Donald Langston (Tracilee) of Plum Branch, SC; a nephew, Charles Smart (Alisha) of Conway, SC; longtime friend, Terry Carson of North Chesterfield, VA; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A Service to Celebrate the life of Chief Bill Smart, Sr. will be 2:00PM Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Plum Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. John Noblin officiating. Full military honors will be presented immediately following the service.

The family is at the residence in Plum Branch.

Memorial contributions in memory of Chief Smart may be made to the Plum Branch Baptist Church, PO Box 150, Plum Branch, SC 29845.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.