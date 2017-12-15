Charles Melvin “******” Benton | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Mr. Charles Melvin “******” Benton, 58, entered into rest Friday morning Dec. 8, 2017, at his home in Walterboro.

Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, 2017, from Rice Patch Christian Church, 15246 Sniders Hwy., Islandton. The Rev. Tom Polk and the Rev. Mike Polk officiated. Interment followed in the churchyard.

Born January 14, 1959, in Colleton County, he was a son of Virginia Polk Carter and the late Eugene Berkley Benton.

The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel