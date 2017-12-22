CERT honors Gooding | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 2:36 pm

Jessie Gooding was honored by the Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency on Dec. 15 for her work with and dedication to the Colleton Emergency Response Team (CERT).

During the past year, Gooding donated 144 hours to the community by answering the phone in the emergency operations center during Hurricane Irma, as well as in CCEPA’s office throughout the year. She performed door-to-door notifications in her neighborhood and participated in the Map Your Neighborhood Campaign. After Hurricane Irma, she also called citizens who had storm damage and referred them to disaster recovery for assistance. She is also fundraising coordinator for the Lowcountry Long Term Recovery Group.

“The Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency is very appreciative of each member’s time and assistance given to this county,” said director Suzanne Gant.

The CERT program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their community and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations. CERT training includes preparation for and response techniques for a disaster in their neighborhoods,

“Our team of trained members work together year-round in continuing education and training drills,” Gant said. “During the past year, our CERT members gave of their time to help our county prepare for disasters, distribute emergency preparedness information and participated in coordinated training exercises.”

For information call CCEPA, 843-549-5632.