CEC’s Best Christmas Lights | Photos | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 2:42 pm

Coastal Electric Cooperative recently announced the winners of their 2017 Outdoor Lighting Contest. To be considered for judging, consumers had to be a Coastal Electric Cooperative member and complete the entry forms prior to Dec. 8. First place winners of the Large Display Contest were David and Pat Garris (next page) and second place went to Bertha Salley. In the Small Display Division, Robert Peal (above) took first place honors with Bobby and Dixie George earning second place. Photos by Cindy Crosby and Jeff Kramer.