CCHS Chorus performs ‘Songs for the Holiday Season’ | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 20, 2017 at 2:50 pm

The Colleton County High School Chorus, directed by Stephanie Drawdy, presented its annual Christmas concert, “Songs for the Holiday Season,” in front of a large crowd on Dec. 14 at the Performing Arts Center.

“Songs of the Holiday Season” featured the Silver Notes, CCHS Singers, and the Combined CCHS Chorus. Highlighted during the evening was a dance performance by Camden Segura.

Opening the show was “Merry Christmas” performed by the Combined CCHS Chorus, followed by “Panis Angelicus” sung by Ethan Bennett, tenor. Senior Rachel Dandridge played “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman” in a piano solo.

Several duets were showstoppers including Rebekah Hanna and Abigail Beach performing a beautiful arrangement of “Stille Nacht” (Silent Night) and Laura Lucas and Susanna Seigler’s “Pie Jesu.” Twin sisters Abigail and Grayson Altman moved the audience with their duet, “Gesu Bambino.”

Bringing down the house, soloist Joshua Jones, tenor, performed “Who Would Imagine a King,” and Camryn Fields, soprano, sang “Sweet Little Jesus Boy.” Shelisa Williams performed “What Christmas Means to Me.”

Senior Laura Lucas was joined by her pianist mother, Ruth, for “I’ll be Home for Christmas.”

Other soloists included Charity Crosby, Anne Mathis Thomas, Jaqwain Smalls, Abigail Beach (guitar) and Krista Taylor (guitar).

Stephanie Drawdy, in her 32nd year as the choral director for Colleton County High, performed her much anticipated, and loved, rendition of “O Holy Night” to close the show.

Members of the band for the evening included: Karen Hiers, Carolyn Burns, Glen Seigler, Dave Nay, Summer Nay, Paul Seigler, Thomas Finigan, William Finigan, Shelley Thomas and Sharon Courtney.

Serving as mistress of ceremonies for the evening was Terry Pournelle. Additional support was provided by Jay Ohsiek, Nick Fanchette, Rachel Dandridge, BJ Humphries, Amy Jessen, Teresa Manigo, Beth Frank, Kenny Blakeney and Johnny Frank.