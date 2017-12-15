Building safety plans for groups | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 1:18 pm

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has started working with churches and businesses to help the organizations design a safety plan to meet their specific needs.

On Dec. 5, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Security Awareness training course at Faith Baptist Academy in Walterboro for representatives from several churches and businesses.

Personnel from the sheriff’s office also have several other meetings scheduled to visit churches to discuss the need for a safety plan with their congregations.

The sessions were implemented by the sheriff’s office in response to the ongoing threats and violence plaguing the nation’s churches, schools, and businesses.

“This course is something that Sheriff R.A. Strickland is passionate about. He believes everyone should have the right to worship and work freely without the threat of intimidation or violence,” Lt. Tyger Benton, the sheriff’s office public information officer, explained.

Joining Strickland at the training program were Chief Deputy Buddy Hill, Detention Center Administrator Capt. Shane Roberts, Victims’ Advocate Lynette Fryar and her assistant Katlyn Jones, and Benton.

Once the organizations have created a safety plan, sheriff’s office personnel will be available to review the plan and make suggestions.

Church or business officials interested in working with the sheriff’s office to implement a safety plan are asked to contact Lt. Benton at 843-549-2211 ext. 2034