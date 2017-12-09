Bridge-O’Quinn exchange vows in Yemassee | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 3:34 pm

Erica Leigh Bridge and Leslie Phillip O’Quinn III were married on Nov. 4 at Richfield Plantation in Yemassee with Dr. Zane Brown officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Phyllis Walling Bridge of Ruffin and Johnny Bridge of Florida. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in the science of nursing. She is employed at Colleton Medical Center where she works as a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit.

The groom is the son of Leslie Phillip (Phil) O’Quinn II and Carol Cauthen O’Quinn of Ridgeville. He is a graduate of the Nashville Auto Diesel College where he obtained a degree in auto and diesel technology. He also received certifications in occupational health and safety through the United States Department of Labor. He is employed with C.A. Murren and Sons Company as a safety manager.

The matron of honor was Amanda H. Frank, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Jennifer Biering, friend of the bride and groom; Abby Ross, sister of the groom; and Deanna Wells, friend of the bride and groom. The flower girl was Brantleigh Biering, godchild of the bride and groom.

The best man was Phil O’Quinn, father of the groom. Groomsmen were Brian Biering, friend of the groom and bride; Aaron Ross, brother-in-law of the groom; and Trent Bridge, brother of the bride. The ringbearer was Brodie Biering, godchild of the bride and groom.

Music for the wedding was provided by Jeremy Frank, pianist. The bride was escorted by her brother, Trent Bridge.

The reception was held on the grounds of the plantation.

After a honeymoon trip to Jamaica, the couple will reside in Walterboro.