Bowen Paul Ellis | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Bowen Paul Ellis, 19, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away suddenly Saturday, December 9, 2017.

His Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, December 12, 2017 in the Bethel United Methodist Church, 57 Pitt Street at 2:00 pm. Interment will be private. The family will receive guests at the Headden residence, 10 Isle of Hope, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, immediately following the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL.



Bowen was born May 25, 1998 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Charles Betts Ellis and Traci Warren Ellis. He was a sophomore at Clemson University.. Bowen loved hunting with his granddad in Williams, SC and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends at Edisto Beach and had an immense love for the outdoors.



He is survived by his parents and two sisters, Grayson Betts Ellis and Carter Reid Ellis, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; maternal grandparents, Paul and Nita Warren of Williams, SC; aunt and uncle, and second parents, Paulette and Gary Headden of Mt. Pleasant, SC; aunt and uncle, Joe and Jane Ellis of Kiawah, SC, uncle, Reid Ellis of Columbia, SC; the cousins known as the “Hellis” family: Merritt Headden, Kendall Headden and Morgan Khawaja (Georges); additional cousins, Steven Ellis (Molly), Sloan Ellis (Brittany) as well as other beloved extended family members as well as his beloved dog, Clyde. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roddey and Mary Frances Ellis of Due West, SC.



Memorials may be made to America’s VetDogs, in honor of Bowen’s beloved Clyde, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976, Williams Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 33, Williams, SC 29493 or a charity of one’s choice to honor Bowen.



A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www..jhenrystuhr.com.