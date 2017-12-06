Boseman to play for Trojans | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 1:01 pm

Lake Boseman, a 2017 Colleton County High School graduate and former right-handed standout pitcher for the Cougar Baseball team, earned a walk-on spot for the Anderson University Trojan Baseball team.

Boseman will contribute as a pitcher for the Trojans who compete in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.

Anderson is slated to open the spring season Saturday Feb. 3 against King College in Bristol, Tenn.

Boseman is the son of Brandi and Tripp Boseman of Walterboro.