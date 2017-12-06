Boseman to play for Trojans | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 6, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 6, 2017 at 1:01 pm
Lake Boseman, a 2017 Colleton County High School graduate and former right-handed standout pitcher for the Cougar Baseball team, earned a walk-on spot for the Anderson University Trojan Baseball team.
Boseman will contribute as a pitcher for the Trojans who compete in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.
Anderson is slated to open the spring season Saturday Feb. 3 against King College in Bristol, Tenn.
Boseman is the son of Brandi and Tripp Boseman of Walterboro.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.