Bloodmobile nets 43 pints | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 1:12 pm

Thirty-nine people donated 43 pints of blood at the November blood drive held at the First Baptist Church.

“Maybe it was the holidays or the change in schedule due to the Clemson-Carolina Blood Battle, but there was a definite drop in donations,” said coordinator Norma Weeks. “The Clemson-Carolina Blood Battle collected over 1,300 pints during the week. Carolina was the winner by 50 pints.” The local blood drive is always moved to the third Monday in November due to the annual Clemson-Carolina drive.

“The reason the number of pints collected was larger than the number of people donating is some gave ‘double red,’ which counts as two pints,” Weeks said. “However those have to skip the next blood drive before giving again.”

Coming in to donate were Karen Gibson, James Thompson, Bobby Davis, Stephanie Gibson, Timothy Smyly, Carroll Griffin, Charles Clemenson, Thomas Weeks, Bucky McCormack, Richard Henderson, Anthony Colleton, Charles Benton, Mary Sherry, Phillip Breland, Brandon DuBoise, Jerry Houck, Mike Kuszmaul, Walter Smith, Doris Nettles, Richard Berry, Jim Bruce, Ernest Canaday, Sarah Miller, Vicki Syfrett, Ricky Crosby, Labron Brown, John Harper, Laura Spivey, Michelle McDowell, Diane Biering, Beth Friend, David Nay, Matt Rentz, Willis Dobison, Jarvis Craven, Linda Clark (12 gallons), Xazier Singleton and Norma Weeks.

“As this was the last blood drive of 2017, I would like to thank all those who helped me put on the seven drives each year: the six regular ones and the special Bubba Catterton drive. We all volunteer and do not receive any payment. And no matter what the weather, we all come out and try to make sure there is plenty of blood on hand when needed,” Weeks said. “There are many in the county who could give, but just think that it is something other people do. If you or a loved one ever needed blood, you would expect it to be there. Why don’t you do your part to build up our blood supply? Why not you?”

Weeks expressed her thanks to Ada Bentley, who not only works in the canteen but also calls all the churches to make sure the upcoming drives are put in the church bulletins. Others working in the canteen include Dot Hawes, Sylvia Carter, Carole Stevenson and Jeanne King. Brian Cassedy puts out (and takes up) signs on the streets, driving to town from his home in Lodge. Sharon Paris puts out posters. Janice Mock, Emily Ross and Donnie Walker call possible donors to remind them of the date and time of the upcoming drive.

“That is close to 350 hours of free labor a year,” Weeks said. “Would you do it?”

The first 2018 blood drive is Jan. 15. For information, call Norma Weeks. 843-538-8950.