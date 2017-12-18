Betty Roberts Crosby | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mrs. Betty Roberts Crosby, 83, widow of Jervey J. Crosby, died Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at Colleton Medical Center following an extended illness.

Graveside funeral services were held 2 o’clock Monday afternoon Dec. 18, 2017 in Bedon Baptist Church Cemetery, Walterboro.

Mrs. Crosby was born Jan. 10, 1934 to the late Harvey M. Roberts and Lula Lemacks Roberts. She attended Colleton County public schools and worked at the Walterboro Dress Factory prior to her marriage.

She was a life-long member of Bedon Baptist Church where she sang in the church choir and was active in Sunday School. She served in leadership roles in the GA’s (Girls in Action), the Woman’s Missionary Union, and Vacation Bible School for more than 60 years.

Mrs. Crosby was certainly as dedicated to her children, grandchildren, and children of the community as she was her church. She played a major role in the upbringing of her grandchildren — she lived in Gastonia for seven years where she spoiled granddaughters Ashleigh, Kerry, and Regan before returning to Walterboro to spoil Caitlin, Clay, Bryce, and Teagan. She was a long-time member of the football booster club at Walterboro High School, and could be found working in the concession stand during home football games. She fed Wofford College football players when they accompanied her son, Dunky, home from Spartanburg, provided Sunday dinner and a place to nap for Citadel cadets on furlough with her son, Stuart, and frequently provided meals to those in need in her neighborhood. She provided childcare for local coaches and school administrators in her home, and showered these children with the same love and attention that she would later share with her grandchildren.

Surviving are: her sons, Stuart G. Crosby and his wife Debbie, T. Payton Crosby, and Jervey Clayton “Dunky” Crosby, all of Walterboro; a daughter, Tammie Smith and her husband Dale of Gastonia, N.C.; seven grandchildren including Teagan Crosby, Ashleigh Smith, Kerry Smith, Regan Smith, Jervey Clayton Crosby Jr., Bryce (Lance) Shuman, and Caitlin (Zach) Brownlee; one great-granddaughter, Naomi Shuman; and numerous nephews and nieces including her namesake, Mrs. Betty Ann Roberts Steward (David) of St. George. She was predeceased by her sister, Ruby Roberts; and by three brothers, George Roberts, Herbert Roberts, and Lloyd Roberts.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Mrs. Crosby’s name to: Bedon Baptist Church, 2410 Cottageviile Highway, Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

