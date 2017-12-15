Bethel U.M.C. holds Christmas concert | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 12:34 pm

The Chancel Choir of Bethel United Methodist Church presented its annual Christmas service Sunday night in the church sanctuary. The concert, always eagerly anticipated by the Walterboro community, did not disappoint. “I thought the choir sounded better this year than they ever have,” said Ted Parker.

The choir, directed by Amanda Fulton, is composed of 30 singers. Jenny Bunton, soprano; Celeste Stone, alto; Wally West, tenor, Natalie A. Wilson, soprano; Stephanie Drawdy, soprano; Tom Whitacre, baritone; and Herman Hoffman, bass were soloists. Karen Hiers was the organist/pianist and Leslie Freke accompanied the choir on flute. Jennifer Weiss, violin; Erin Norton, violin; Ben Weiss, viola; and Timothy O’Malley, cello were the players in a string quartet.

Fulton selected music by Beethoven, Handel, Holst, Rutter, Reger and Mozart. Over 200 people were in attendance. “I’m sitting in the balcony,” said Janis Blocker. “Judge Buckner told me that the music is best heard from there.”