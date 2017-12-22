Bells, CCMS advance to state robotics competition | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Two robotics teams from the Colleton County School District — Bells Elementary and Colleton County Middle School — qualified to advance to state competition following stellar performances in Saturday’s regional First LEGO Hydro Dynamics competition held at Colleton County Middle School.

Teams competing in the hydro (water) dynamics robotic competition were using science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to solve problems including how to find, transport, use and dispose of water.

The First Lego League allows student innovators to practice imaginative thinking and teamwork. Guided by teachers, teams research a real-world problem such as food safety, recycling, energy, or in this case, hydro dynamics, and are then challenged to develop a solution. They must then design, build and program a robot using Lego Mindstorm technology to compete on a table-top playing field.

All competing schools from the CCSD took home an award, with the CCMS Micro Heroes winning the Best Kit Award and Cortina White, Cottageville Elementary School, winning the Coaches Award. Forest Hills Elementary took home the Best Spirit Award and Hendersonville’s Hydro Squad won the Against All Odds Award. The Project Award went to Northside Elementary and CCMS Hydro Dominators won the Robot Design Award.

Berkeley Intermediate was named the champion of the day.