Bank of Walterboro opens branch loan office in Charleston | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 12:35 pm

Bank of the Lowcountry, a newly formed division of Bank of Walterboro, announces the opening of a loan production office in Charleston to serve the needs of its vibrant, growing business community. The loan production office will operate under the name Bank of the Lowcountry, a division of Bank of Walterboro.

“This is an exciting time for our bank as we enter the Charleston market. Operating as Bank of the Lowcountry, our goal is to build lasting customer relationships and to bring local, personalized service to the Charleston market,” said Joseph S. Kassim, executive vice president and chief banking and strategic planning officer.

Bank of the Lowcountry’s new loan production office will be located at 145 King Street, Suite 135, in downtown Charleston and will serve the lending needs of the tri-county area. As part of the expansion into Charleston, Bank of the Lowcountry recently hired Bob Tennyson.

“We are pleased to welcome Bob Tennyson to lead our efforts as senior lender of Bank of the Lowcountry. Mr. Tennyson’s expertise in commercial banking and experience as a leader in the community make him the perfect addition to our team,” said Kassim

Tennyson is based in the new loan production office in downtown Charleston. Previously, he was a commercial lender with CresCom Bank. He has been a successful commercial lender for over 22 years with a primary focus on commercial real estate financing. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.

The Bank of Walterboro is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service and offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Walterboro, the bank also has branches in Ridgeland and Ravenel, as well as the new loan production office in Charleston. Bank of Walterboro is committed to the concept of “Hometown Banking” and building lasting customer relationships while servicing the communities in which they operate.