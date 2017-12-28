Another building going up in Plaza | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 11:03 am

A representative of Charleston’s Harbor Contracting walked into Walterboro City Hall Dec. 20 and walked out with a construction permit.

His next stop was the Walmart Plaza where he erected a construction company sign in the corner of the last vacant building site.

On the vacant lot, located between Fat Jack’s and the new Kentucky Fried Chicken, Harbor Contracting will begin erecting a new one story building that will become Coastal Kids Dental and Braces new Walterboro home.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant, which replaces the one that had been located at 622 N. Jefferies Blvd., opened for business on Dec. 22. The new Hodges Management franchise, is larger, 3,000 square feet, and has seating for 52 patrons.

Coastal Kids, based in Charleston, has five locations in the Lowcountry. The dental firm currently maintains an office on South Walters Street.

Walterboro Deputy City Manager Hank Amundson, who oversees the building department and the city’s economic development work, said the company is expected to begin construction of the new approximately 59 foot by 79 foot building in January.

The Coastal Kids Dental and Braces location plans, Amundson said, is similar to the plans for Starbucks, which will be going up at the intersection of Bell’s Highway and Mount Carmel Road. The dentist office will occupy about three-quarters of the buildings estimated 4,700 square footage. The remainder will be available for lease.

An attempt to contact Coastal Kids owners, Jacob and Isabel Driggers was unsuccessful.

Amundson said the company’s decision to relocate their Walterboro operations to a larger facility was “Another good sign that people are investing commercially in the area.”

The fact that there is no more available lots for building in the Walmart complex, Amundson said, should increase demand on other properties.

He anticipates more commercial interest in “other property near Walmart development, the obvious one is across the street (Bell’s Highway) at the old Coastal Lumber site.”

“As soon as developers understood that Walmart would be full, people started calling,” Amundson said.

The anticipated increase in interest in the former saw mill property, he explained was “is why on our brownfield list.”

Some of the federal EPA grant money awarded the city will be used to have the soil on the vacant site assessed and any contamination remediation identified.

That will help developers decided if that vacant land meets their needs.