All-State Chorus | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 27, 2017 at 11:00 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Four Colleton County High School Choral members were recently named to the 2017-18 All-State Chorus following state-wide auditions held Nov. 6-9 at Cayce United Methodist Church in Columbia. Rachel Dandridge, Ethan Bennett, Laura Lucas and Lance Calcutt will participate in All-State Chorus Weekend March 1-3 at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

This year, approximately 2000 students from across the state auditioned, with 500 selected for All-State recognition. Auditions were divided into two phases, including a prepared audition selection, “Honor and Glory” by J. S. Bach, and sight-singing.

The All-State Chorus program provides an opportunity for superior choral students in South Carolina to sing together and to represent the state in events. It also allows students the opportunity to showcase skills obtained and developed in local school programs while fostering self-discipline, personal growth and musicianship.

Dandridge, a senior at CCHS, and Lucas, a junior will be performing in the Soprano Alto Tenor Bass (SATB) Choir. Bennett, a senior, and Calcutt, a junior, will perform in the TTBB Choir – a larger all-men’s ensemble.

“When I found out I was selected, I was overjoyed,” said Rachel Dandridge. “I’ve gone through chorus for three years seeing a lot of very talented singers get selected. For me to be chosen in my senior year was very rewarding and bitter-sweet. Without the help of Mrs. Stephanie Drawdy and Mrs. Burns, I would not have been able to accomplish this.”

“I am so excited for these four students,” said Stephanie Drawdy, CCHS Choral Director. “They all worked very hard especially on sight singing which made a huge difference in scores.”