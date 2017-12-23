A heroic shopping trip | News | The Press and Standard

Members of the Walterboro Police Department, Walterboro Fire Department, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue took a little time away from safeguarding the public on the morning of Dec. 16 to safeguard the Christmas of some of the county’s children.

This year’s installment of Shop With Santa’s Heroes, the annual Christmas charity event conducted by the police department with massive support from the community, helped 19 children, selected by Colleton County Department of Social Services, be escorted to Walmart for holiday shopping.

Donations provided by the community helped the police department amass $5,000 that went to the shopping spree.

“First and foremost, we want to thank the law enforcement officers and firefighters for their great support,” said Lt. Amye Stivender of the Walterboro Police Department. “None of this would be possible without the donations from individuals, businesses and church groups.”

The children gathered at the parking lot across from Colleton County Courthouse to meet their escorts and begin the excursion.

The trip to Walmart was made in police and fire department vehicles, the children allowed to operate the lights and sirens during the three-mile trip.

Walmart officials arranged to have Santa Claus on hand to greet the young shoppers who were then turned loose in the toy section with their young-at-heart escorts.

After the shopping spree, everyone met at Burger King where Cook Enterprises provided breakfast for the entire group.

It was a rewarding event, with many happy children to help bring in the holiday spirit.