“A CPA Christmas” has packed house | News | The Press and Standard

"A CPA Christmas" has packed house

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 12:11 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep Academy held its annual Christmas musical program on Thursday Dec. 7 at the First Baptist Church.

This year’s show, “A Colleton Prep Christmas,” directed by Jennifer McMillan and Meagan Marvin, was performed in front of a packed house and featured approximately 160 students in grades K4-12 grade.

Students in K4-5th grade, along with the eighth graders performed the musical, “An Unplugged Christmas.” Sixth graders performed classical pieces by Handel and Tchaikovsky, while the seventh grade performed “Sounds from the Islands,” a Calypso Christmas song. The middle school chorus performed “Holly Jolly Santa Claus” and “Jingle Bell Dash” with choreography by the CPA Show Choir.

The Colleton Prep Chorus presented songs of the season, including “Where Are You Christmas” (Tenna Marie Kinard, soloist), “Bethlehem Skies” (Rianna Bailey and Hannah Drawdy, soloists) and “Jesus, Oh, What a Wonderful Child” performed by Meagan Marvin and Jennifer McMillan.

“We are most appreciative to the staff and congregation of First Baptist Church for allowing us to use their facility for the second year in a row,” said Jennifer McMillan. “The environment adds an extra special feeling to our Christmas program.”