A.C. Koger Jr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mr. Archibald Campbell Koger Jr., affectionately know by all as A.C., 89, entered into rest Thursday afternoon Dec. 14, 2017, at his home in Walterboro. He was the husband of the late Mrs. Violet Smith Koger.

Funeral services will be conducted 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon Dec. 17, 2017, from the graveside at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Hendersonville Highway, Walterboro. The Rev, Eric Bjork will officiate. The family will greet guests following the service at the cemetery.

Born January 19, 1928, in Colleton County, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Archibald Campbell Koger, Sr. and the late Dora Bishop Koger.

Flowers will be accepted or for those that so desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.